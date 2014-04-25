Multi-state counterfeiting operation investigated in Baton Rouge

An ongoing investigation into a counterfeit money operation prompted a search at a Baton Rouge home.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Financial Crimes division is working in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service to locate the source of counterfeit bills that have been distributed in multiple states.

"Investigators believe the suspects were using counterfeit currency not only in Baton Rouge, but in New Orleans as well as surrounding states," Cpl. L'Jean Mckneely, Baton Rouge Police Department, explained. "Investigators are still in the process of sorting the information they gathered and they're hoping to make future arrests."

Police detained two individuals after today's search, but made no arrests in connection to the counterfeit money. However, one male was charged with possession of marijuana.

Officials say a female has been charged in connection to the case. Her arrest occurred on a prior date.

