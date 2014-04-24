Three men arrested after man escapes from police custody

A man was arrested after he ran from police when they were executing an unrelated warrant. The man's brother and friend were also arrested for allegedly assisting with his escape.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23. Officers were at a home located in the 3700 of Poccassett Street to execute a warrant.

"Officers observed a man standing in the roadway near the target residence. He immediately started running when he saw police units," Cpl. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department, said. "They gave case and yelled for the man to stop, but he continued running."

The arresting officer claims the man, later identified as Tyrone Davis, Jr., 41, slipped and fell, which allowed them to catch up to him. They claim he stood up and "balled his fists in a fighting stance facing the officers," so an officer subdued him with his stun gun.

An officer placed Davis into custody. The officer soon learned that Davis has a felony warrant out for his arrest, which was issued by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

"They placed him into custody. He was secured in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police vehicle," Cpl. Coppola said. "The warrant was then executed at the original location."

During the search, a large crowd reportedly gathered in the area. While officers worked to disperse the crowd, Davis allegedly escaped from the back of the police vehicle and took off running.

"Officers went to the escapee's residence and contacted his brother, Corey Davis," Cpl. Coppola explained. "Officers then learned that Corey and a second individual later identified as Trikee Kelly [29] attempted to help Tyrone avoid police capture."

Tyrone was eventually found to be hiding in bushes near Kelly's home address.

All three men were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Tyrone Davis is charged with resisting arrest, simple escape, fugitive from justice and monetary instrument abuse. His bond is set at $5,000.

Corey Davis is charged with assisting with escape. His bond is set at $1,000.

Trikee Kelly is charged with assisting with escape and resisting arrest. His bond has not yet been set.

