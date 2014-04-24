Man sentence to 40 years for shooting that killed 1, injured 2

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2011 fatal shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub.

Anthony Armstead pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 23, 2014 after accepting a plea deal to reduce his charge from second-degree murder to manslaughter. He did so after jury selection was completed, but before the case was set to begin in Judge Don Johnson's courtroom.

Arthur Johnson, 28, died on June 30, 2011 after he was shot during an argument that started inside a nightclub located on Greenwell Springs Road. Two additional victims, Leroy Davis and Danielle Morgan, were also shot, but survived. Armstead's 40-year sentence includes two counts of attempted murder.

Cedric Ray Banks was also arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with principle to first-degree murder.

