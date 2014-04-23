Text messages serve as evidence for home invasion shooting arrest

Baton Rouge Police Detectives used text messages as well as physical evidence to arrest a 22-year-old man for attempted murder.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at a home on Progress Street on April 18, 2014 at roughly 5:20 a.m. Witnesses told the responding officers that several males approached the home and began shooting. One male allegedly kicked in the door and began shooting inside the home.

"The suspects opened fire on a female victim and her son," Cpl. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department, explained.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. However, roughly 30 minutes after the shooting, police were alerted about a male who was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"Kevin Guillory, Jr. arrived to the hospital in all black clothing, which was consistent with the description given by witnesses," Cpl. Coppola said. "Officers obtained a warrant for his cell phone records and located text messages from Guillory to an unidentified person."

One message sent by Guillory the day before the shooting said that he was going to get a "choppa," which the investigating officer believes to be a slang term for an assault rifle.

A second message reportedly asked the unidentified recipient if he could, "Hold dat vest down for this lick just for tonight." In slang, a "vest" commonly refers to a bullet proof vest, and a "lick" is commonly referred to as any instance when you come upon easy money.

Finally, a text message sent by Guillory roughly two hours after the shooting said, "No weed in da house."

Investigators also located physical evidence which they believe links Guillory to the crime. Officials say the shoes Guillory was reportedly wearing at the hospital matched the shoeprint located on the door of the home where the assault occurred.

Finally, analysts confirmed that the shell casings located at the scene came from an assault rifle.

Guillory was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated burglary, and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $210,000 bond.

Officials say detectives have not yet identified the other suspects believed to have participated in the shooting. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.