Mother faces charges for allegedly instigating fight that ended with 4 stabbed

A mother isbehind bars for allegedly starting a fight that sent four people to thehospital with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The BatonRouge Police Department said Joycelyn Carter, 32, faces charges of attemptedsecond-degree murder and principle second-degree aggravated battery. She wasbooked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officerswere called to a home on Byron Street around 3:45 p.m. because a woman wassuffering from a stab wound to her back.

"Thevictim was transported to the hospital, but was unable to say who stabbedher," said Cpl. Don Coppola with BRPD. "The officer learned thatthree other victims were located at another hospital."

The officerspoke to the additional victims, who identified Carter as the instigator of theconflict.

"Theofficer was advised there had been a prior altercation with a member ofCarter's family. The witnesses say Joycelyn arrived at the house on ByronStreet with three carloads of people, including her two children," Coppolaadded.

Carter allegedlyconfronted the people living at the home and things got heated. At some point,a brawl erupted and a girl who was among Carter's group allegedly stabbed thefour victims.

Detectivesreported that during questioning, Carter admitted to going to the house, whichled to the argument. Carter and the girl were both arrested.

Officialswere unable to state whether additional arrests were made in connection withthe case.

