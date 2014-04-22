Man arrested for 2nd DWI after crash that sent 4 to hospital

A man is being held on a $20,000 after he allegedly caused a crash that injured three people. Troopers believe he was intoxicated when it happened.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Sunday, April 20 at the intersection of Siegen and Kinglet. The driver who caused the crash, Jerry Lee Schmidt, 26, is accused of causing a three-vehicle crash.

"The crash happened around 6:15 p.m.," said Tpr. Jared Sandifer with LSP. "He was driving northbound on Siegen and he went to make a left hand turn at Kinglet when he pulled into the path of another vehicle. He struck that vehicle, which pushed into a third vehicle."

Three people from the primary vehicle struck were transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Schmidt was also transported to the hospital where he was treated for moderate injuries.

"Upon coming in contact with the subject, he was incoherent and mumbling," the trooper noted in the report. "I could also smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath as he spoke."

Schmidt was released from the hospital and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with DWI (second offense), careless operation, and vehicular negligent injuring (3 counts).

