Jury selection begins for 2011 murder trial

Jury selection is scheduled to starton Tuesday for the trial of a man suspected of shooting three people in theparking lot of a nightclub in 2011, leaving one of them dead.

Anthony Armstead, 29, of BatonRouge, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts ofattempted first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting Arthur Johnson todeath in the parking lot of a nightclub located on Greenwell Springs Road onJune 30, 2011. Leroy Davis and Danielle Morgan were wounded but survived.

"The accused, along with twoco-defendants got into a verbal altercation with the victim and a group of hisassociates," the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause report."After the altercation ceased, the accused retrieved a handgun from hisperson and shot multiple times, causing the death of one and the injury of aninnocent bystander (Morgan). The accused then fled the scene with twoco-defendants."

Cedric Ray Banks was also arrestedin connection with the shooting. He is charged with principle to first-degreemurder.

