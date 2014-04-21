Police: Man caught sleeping in cemetery after ‘huffing'

A 26-year-old man is being held on a $1,000 bond after he was allegedly found sleeping in a cemetery.

According to the Scott Police Department, police were called to the cemetery on Saturday, April 19 at roughly 8:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found the suspect, Martin Thorne, sleeping in a mausoleum.

"Officers located the subject…asleep with a bottle of canned air in hand," Chief Chad Leger, Scott Police Department, said. "Mr. Martin had previously been arrested after passing out while huffing canned air."



Chief Leger also noted that Martin had an active warrant out for his arrest. Prison records show the warrant was issued by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on possession of schedule I narcotic.

Martin was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by public intoxication and abuse of toxic vapors. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Prison.

