Identity revealed of man killed in afternoon shooting

Baton Rouge Police say they have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting this afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on the 600 block Polk Street near Tennessee Street.

The BRPD says the first victim is 63-year-old Eddie Marshall. The second victim is a 37-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital before they arrived on scene. She is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

According to Cpl. Don Coppola, it is still unclear why this happened.

However, if you have information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.



