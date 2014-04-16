Teen accused of killing 3 people in Baker now in adult jail

The teenager accused of shooting four teenagers, killing three of them, is now in an adult prison.

Nakeydran Williams, 16, of Baton Rouge, was transported from juvenile detention to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.



A judge ruled Monday that Williams will be tried as an adult. During that court hearing, police testified that three people reported seeing Williams open fire at the Baker Civic Club on March 28.









Police say they believe the teenager who survived the shooting, a 19-year-old, was the intended target. Police believe the 19-year-old might have bumped into Williams while dancing, causing him to allegedly open fire.












