Jury selection begins for suspect accused dumping murdered couple in intracoastal waterway

St. John deputies wrap up search for couple off I-55

Jury selection has begun for one suspect accused of murdering Reserve couple.

Stephen Bradley is one of five people connected to the 2014 murder investigation. He is facing four charges - two second-degree murder charges, an obstruction of justice charge and a conspiracy to obstruct charge.

Kenneth Joseph, 34, and his wife, Lakeitha, 29, were reported missing on February 19, 2014 after their home in Reserve was ransacked.

After getting an anonymous tip, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office sent 27 officers to search the swaps between I-55 between LaPlace and Manchac.

RELATED: Search for missing La. couple turns up empty

It was nearly a month after they were reported missing when investigators located Lakeitha's body. Her husband's body was later located.

Their bodies were found tied up with nylon rope and weighted down with kettle bells.

The couple's van was found in Georgia at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

Bradley's co-defendants, Horatio Johnson and Brittany Martin, were caught on surveillance video purchasing the same items found on the bodies. They were purchased the day after the Josephs went missing.

Johnson and Martin allegedly then approached Martin to dispose a Van used to transport the couple with their blood inside the vehicle.

Martin is believed to have cut a deal with prosecutors.

She was also facing murder charges, but pled guilty to one count of obstruction in exchange for her testimony against Johnson and Bradley.

In August, she testified against Johnson, securing his guilty verdict and a life in prison sentence.

Martin is expected to also testify in Bradley's trial in the coming days.

If Bradley is found guilty on one of those second-degree murder charges, he would be facing a mandatory life in prison sentence as well.

Additional contributions to this story made by WVUE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.