Baton Rouge developer purchases historic building on Third Street

Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold tells WAFB 9 News that he has closed on a 12-story building in downtown Baton Rouge at 150 Third Street.

It's known as the first "high rise" built in the downtown CBD (Baton Rouge) and was the first Louisiana National Bank Building.

Wampold bought the building from BRAF (Baton Rouge Area Foundation) for his Milford Wampold Foundation, a faith-based, inner city non-profit that works hand in hand with BRAF.

Wampold, who built City-Plaza downtown and the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet, among many other projects says, "the building has great views." It may become another hotel downtown or an apartment building and he hopes to know with the next 60 to 90 days. He added that because "it's not the most efficient office space," it's not likely to go in that direction, but would not rule it out altogether.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.