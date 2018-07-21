LSU preps for Wednesday home game against Aggies

On if effort was an issue with rebounding during the Kentucky game…

"No – it was certainly not an effort issue. I think they wound up beating us on the boards by four or five. They are one of the nation's leaders in offensive rebounding. They are that type of team. The last shot that got us wasn't more so a rebound – it was a blocked shot, botched play for them. It was really just a loose ball that (Julius) Randle wound up coming down with it because he wasn't at the rim. He made a tough play in the middle. At the end of the day, if you win the war on the boards you give yourself a better opportunity or chance. The least amount of times that your opponent has for extra shot opportunities, the better off you are. They are excellent at that. They had several offensive rebounds. If we could have won the rebound war in that area and kept them off the offensive glass – two things, one is the easy scoring opportunities they will put you in a position where they're close scoring or close proximity wise, you take a chance of getting fouls there because you're trying to defend the rim. That's where a lot of games are won and lost right there at the rim."