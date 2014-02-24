Chef Jeff - Grilled Pineapple Salad

Ingredients:
• 2 sliced pineapples
• 1 tbs. olive oil
• 1 cup fresh mint
• 1 tbs. pepper
• 2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt
• 1 tbs. honey
• 2 sliced mangos
• ¼ cup blueberries
Method:
First, olive oil, ½ cup of fresh mint, and pepper over sliced pineapple and grill in a hot pan for 4 minutes on each side. Next, mix together honey, Greek yogurt, and ½ cup fresh mint. Then, add blueberries and mango and toss the mixture. Next, remove pineapple from the grill, chop into cubes. Add pineapple to the mixture and serve.
Healthy Tips:
Parsley: Contains enzyme bromelain which helps fight against arthtitis.