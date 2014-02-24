Chef Jeff - Grilled Pineapple Salad

June 15, 2018 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 9:17 PM

Ingredients:

• 2 sliced pineapples

• 1 tbs. olive oil

• 1 cup fresh mint

• 1 tbs. pepper

• 2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt

• 1 tbs. honey

• 2 sliced mangos

• ¼ cup blueberries

Method:

First, olive oil, ½ cup of fresh mint, and pepper over sliced pineapple and grill in a hot pan for 4 minutes on each side. Next, mix together honey, Greek yogurt, and ½ cup fresh mint. Then, add blueberries and mango and toss the mixture. Next, remove pineapple from the grill, chop into cubes. Add pineapple to the mixture and serve.

Healthy Tips:

Parsley: Contains enzyme bromelain which helps fight against arthtitis.