Ingredients:
• 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
• 1 tbs. baking powder
• ¼ tsp. baking soda
• 1 tsp. nutmeg
• 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
• 2 tsp. sugar
• 1 pinch salt
• 2 cups low-fat buttermilk
• 2 large eggs
• ¼ stick unsalted butter, melted
• ¾ cup pulled rotisserie chicken
• ½ cup sharp white cheddar cheese
• 2 tbs. pomegranate seeds
Method:
Mix together first 10 ingredients into a bowl. Add mixture onto a waffle iron. Next, add chicken on top and bake for 3-4 minutes. Then, add cheese and pomegranate seeds on top and serve with maple syrup.
Healthy Tips:
Parsley: Helps relieve anxiety and depression. Contains vitamin B-complex, vitamin A, and vitamin C.