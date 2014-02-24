Chef Jeff - Chicken and Cheese Waffles

June 15, 2018 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 9:18 PM

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups all purpose flour

• 1 tbs. baking powder

• ¼ tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. nutmeg

• 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 1 pinch salt

• 2 cups low-fat buttermilk

• 2 large eggs

• ¼ stick unsalted butter, melted

• ¾ cup pulled rotisserie chicken

• ½ cup sharp white cheddar cheese

• 2 tbs. pomegranate seeds

Method:

Mix together first 10 ingredients into a bowl. Add mixture onto a waffle iron. Next, add chicken on top and bake for 3-4 minutes. Then, add cheese and pomegranate seeds on top and serve with maple syrup.

Healthy Tips:

Parsley: Helps relieve anxiety and depression. Contains vitamin B-complex, vitamin A, and vitamin C.