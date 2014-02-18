Live Oak Middle School Cheerleaders win third straight national title

The cheerleaders at Live Oak Middle School came home with their third straight national championship.

The team won the small junior high division again in early February. It's the first time any team has won that division three times in a row.

The squad was been ranked in the top three in the country every year between 2007 and 2011.

"It's tough, cause you do the same routine," said captain Laci Baldwin. "All the people on your team move to high school and it's a big responsibility to have to win again."

The 2014 championship will be Baldwin's last with the team. She plans to join the Live Oak High School Cheerleaders next school year.

