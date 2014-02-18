Jindal's Chief of Staff to step down, replacement named

Governor Bobby Jindal's long-time chief of staff Paul Rainwater will be leaving the governor's side in March to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Governor Jindal's office announced the resignation Tuesday which will be effective March 3rd.

Former Communications Director Kyle Plotkin will replace Rainwater, and Plotkin's Deputy Director Michael Reed will take his place. Shannon Bates, who was the Deputy Press Secretary, will take Reed's place as Deputy Communications Director.

In a statement today, Governor Jindal said, "Paul is a good friend, and what I admire most about him is his willingness to serve no matter what the position is or what the work entails. It comes from his service in the military and his service to our state and country. He has been here since day one, holding four different positions in the administration, and he has always risen to the occasion no matter what challenge we faced."

