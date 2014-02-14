TRAFFIC ALERT: LA-1 Northbound shutdown at intracoastal bridge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: LA-1 Northbound reopens after accident near intracoastal bridge

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

LA-1 northbound has been reopened after a traffic accident shut down both lanes.

The traffic jam has reached approximately one mile in length.

Copyright WAFB 2014. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly