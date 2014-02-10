Man accused of drive-by shooting re-arrested for breaking into victim's home

Thibodaux Police say a man accused of a drive-by shooting was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating up and threatening the victim of the shooting.

Officers say 24-year-old Dominique Beamon went to the victim's home where he allegedly beat up the victim and stole the victim's phone.

Then officers say Beamon returned the next day to the victim's home and stole their car keys.

Beamon was found by police and taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on $107,500 bond.

