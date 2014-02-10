Alleged shooter arrested after fleeing scene in vehicle

Thibodaux Police say they arrested a man who allegedly shot at a family's home on Saturday.

Officers say 23-year-old Perrion Smith fired several shots at house on St. Charles Street there.

Then he allegedly fled the scene in a car and was stopped several blocks away and was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

He was booked in Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $95,000 bond.

