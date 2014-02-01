Blog teams with Win-Dixie to offer family oriented party tips for game day

Sunday's profootball championship game is one of the year's top entertaining and tailgatingdays. Winn-Dixie has teamed up with a national blog site nominated by ParentsMagazine as "Best All-Around Mom Blog" to offer tips for throwing afamily-friendly get together.

Modern Day Moms' founder JessicaSanderson suggests the below tips for family-friendly fun during the No. 1at-home party event of the year:

- Party trays with fingerfoods are always a big hit. Try sub sandwiches using a variety ofcold cuts and chicken wings in spicy and mild flavors to suit the tastes of allguests. For a healthier twist, serve up yummy veggie trays with light ranchdressing and sweet fruit spears with yogurt dipping sauce.

- For young party guests,make appetizers that are fun and tasty. Pigs in a blanket made withmini sausages and crescent rolls and one-bite burgers are both snacksthat kids (and adults) will devour. For a healthy spin, use turkeyproducts instead of beef.

- Chilly temperatures callfor warm comfort food. Serve up "souper bowls" of homemade flavor. Simmer a big pot of vegetable soup or chili loadedwith healthy ingredients that will go a long way during anall-day party.

- You can't host afamily-friendly party without serving up a sugar rush. Set up acupcake buffet where young guests can decorate their own bite-sized dessertswith a variety of football-themed toppings. Don't forget to add a couple dropsof food coloring to the cake batter so guests can represent their favorite teamwhile relishing the sweet treats.

- It's nosurprise that most kids won't be too invested in the Big Game, but with a fungame and the right prizes, you can change their minds. Ask kids to make someguesses about what will happen in the game. Which team will win the coin toss?Which team will score first? Will a boy or a girl sing the National Anthem?Depending on the ages of the kids, you can make the questions easy orhard.

- We all know that forsome, the Big Game is only about watching the commercials. This year, grab somepaper plates and markers so that your guests can score each commercial – andmore importantly, enjoy similar interests during time outs. Viewers can scorecommercials one through five, or can give a question mark for thoseadvertisements that fail to actually advertise.

With fumble-free optionsfrom wings and premade party platters, to party supplies and decorations,Winn-Dixie delivers great value on the items needed to host a family-friendlyparty for the Big Game that will be the envy of the neighborhood.

For more tips for aperfect tailgate or to prepare a Big Game shopping list, visit www.moderndaymoms.com or www.winn-dixie.com.