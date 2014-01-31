BRPD: Gunman loose, two hospitalized after shooting, possible armed robbery

Baton Rouge police say they are looking for a gunman who shot two people Friday night during a possible armed robbery attempt.

Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after being shot at the Sherwood Shadow Condos on Bard Ave. just off of N. Sherwood Forest.

Details are still limited in this one, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

