Second man arrested more than one year after Hammond murder

Hammond police say a tip led them to a second man wanted for a murder that happened back in January 2013.

Officers say they arrested 21-year-old Terry Landry in Metarie Friday.

Richard Hudson was arrested shortly after the killing of Raphael Garrison on January 25, 2013. Garrison was a graduate of Southeastern University and was back at the university to get his Master's degree.

Both Landry and Hudson have been booked into Tangipahoa Parish Prison on first degree murder charges.

Copyright WAFB 2014. All rights reserved.