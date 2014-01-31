CDC announces second child death due to flu

The CDC announced a second child has died due to the flu in Louisiana.

This one in the southeast part of the state, and it comes just weeks after another child died in Northwest Louisiana.

Health officials urge everyone above the age of six months to get the flu shot, but say there are groups at higher risk of developing flu-related complications:

Children younger than 5, especially children younger than 2 years old

Adults 65 and older

Pregnant women

American Indians and Alaskan Natives, who appeared to be at higher risk of flu complications last flu season

People who have a weakened immune system or chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease.

The CDC also says anyone with flu symptoms should stay home from work and school.





For more information on Louisiana flu activity as well as tips to avoid becoming ill click here: http://1.usa.gov/1emRlzi.