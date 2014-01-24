Curfew in place for Livingston Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Leaders in Livingston Parish have implemented a curfew beginning at midnight Friday.

The curfew will last until 7:00am, and only essential parish workers will be allowed on roads in the parish during this time.

Officials in the parish say they're concerned about deteriorating road conditions overnight and say they are working to make travel conditions as safe as possible.

Livingston Parish leaders are urging people to stay in place until the weather passes.

