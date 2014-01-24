Livonia's Russell Farris wins 7th annual Warrick Dunn Award

Warrick Dunn presenting Livonia coach David Brewerton with the inaugural Coach of the Year award.

After a season full of outstanding performances, Russell Farris of Livonia High School earned the 2013 Warrick Dunn Award and Sportsline Player of the Year Thursday night at the Atrium Cafe.

As a starting linebacker for the Wildcats, Farris piled up 156 tackles. He also doubled as starting running back, rushing for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Though Farris had more than a few standout games, his performance in the state semifinal against Jennings was one for Livonia history. The senior running back rushed for 232 yards as the Wildcats earned their first trip in school history to the state title game.

In their double overtime loss to Union Parish in the 3A championship game, Farris tacked on another 125 yards rushing with two scores. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

Farris beat out eight other finalists for the 7th annual award: Russell Gage of Redemptorist, Garrett Brumfield of U-High, David Siggers of Broadmoor, Jeremy Jackson of West St. John, Julius Maracalin of Plaquemine, Dontrell Hilliard of Scotlandville, Jarrad Hayes and Gary Triplett of Central.

Coach David Brewerton of Livonia won the inaugural Coach of the Year award. Coach Brewerton led the Wildcats to their first state title appearances well as their first district title and undefeated regular season.

