Local art organization gets new space, can use office supplies

The Baton Rouge Walls project is looking for donations now that it has a place to call home.

The company that manages the Chase building in downtown Baton Rouge donated space on the bottom floor for the project.

Now they can use office furniture, lighting and other equipment as the organization makes the big change.

"We've kind of rounded the corner right?" said Executive Director Casey Phillips. "From the DIY, little engine that could organization in the sense that we're now in the midst of a $1.5 million fundraising campaign."

Phillips says individual gifts are important, but Baton Rouge Walls has 25 projects lined up for 2014 and needs corporate sponsorship to help out.

