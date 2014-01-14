House off Greenwell lost in early afternoon fire

An early afternoon house fire off of Greenwell Springs Road destroyed an entire house there.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call on White Sands Drive just before 1:20pm to find a house there engulfed in flames.

The fire was so intense, firefighters had to douse neighboring homes to prevent them from catching on fire as well.

The house where the fire started is considered a total loss, and the American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

