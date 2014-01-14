Police looking for two suspects accused of using stolen checks

Baton Rouge police are looking for two people they say used stolen personal checks to make purchases at a retail store.

Investigators are looking for the two people seen in surveillance photos they say used the stolen checks at the Cortana Walmart on July 14, 2013.

They say those checks were stolen the day before from a vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the two people in the photos can call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

