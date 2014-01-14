Police looking to question men seen in photo in connection to 2012 stabbing

Police are looking for the two men in baseball caps for questioning about a deadly 2012 stabbing

Baton Rouge Police need your help finding two men they want to question about a stabbing murder that happened back in 2012.

Police say a photo taken at Club Latino on Greenwell Springs Road shows two men in baseball caps that they want to talk to about the murder that happened on July 1, 2012.

That's when Juan Lopez was found stabbed outside the club around 2:00am, he later died in the hospital.

Anyone with information on the two men or the stabbing are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

