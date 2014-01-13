Woman accused of murdering girlfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

According to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, the woman accused of killing her long-time girlfriend pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter charges.

Kolande Williams, 40, agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter after being accused of murdering Kimberly Stewart back in 2012 on Sandy Dr. in Baker.

As part of the plea deal, Williams will spend 23 years in prison.

