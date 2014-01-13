Teen tazed, arrested after fight at a party

Baton Rouge police say a teenager was tazed and then arrested after allegedly trying to punch a police officer at a party.

Officers say 17-year-old Marcel Richard refused to leave a party at a school on North Blvd after being involved in a fight there.

Richard allegedly tried to hit officers after he was told to leave, then an officer used his Taser to control Richard and arrested him.

Richard was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, and other charges.

