Schools in St. Helena Parish closed on Wednesday

Schools in St. Helena Parish closed on Wednesday

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Schools in St. Helena Parish will remain closed on Wednesday because of the cold temperatures in south Louisiana.

Twelve-month employees like principals, secretaries and custodians will still report to work, but teachers and students do not have show up.

