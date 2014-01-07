Court moves forward in Ashley Heard case

The woman accused of negligence in the case of her 11-month-old daughter's death can help her lawyer in her trial according to a doctor's report.

Ashley Heard, 28, was back in court Tuesday to hear that report after she was indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the death of her daughter Aaliyah.

The child's father was also arrested in the case and has been charged with first degree murder after police say the child with found with cigarette burns, bruises and cuts on her body.

