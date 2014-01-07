Police arrest man accused of scamming lawyers over traffic accidents

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man they say scammed at least three local attorney's offices out of thousands of dollars.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Gregory Edwards Tuesday, they say Edwards told the attorneys that he had been in a traffic accident.

The attorneys gave Edwards cash advances after he signed an agreement to use their offices. The attorneys later found out through insurance companies that no accident had occurred.

Edwards was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple counts of felony theft. His bond has been set at $2,000.

