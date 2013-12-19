Odums agrees to contract extension with Southern

Southern University head football coach Dawson Odums has agreed in principle to a multi-year contract extension that will keep the 2013 SWAC Coach of the Year in Baton Rouge through 2017, the school announced Thursday.

Terms of the agreement included a three-year extension in addition to the one-year remaining on his contract and a base salary of $175,000.

Athletic Director Dr. William Broussard is expected to present the contract for final approval at the SU Board of Supervisors meeting in early January 2014.

"I'm pleased to extend this offer to Coach Odums as a commitment to continued student-athlete success at Southern," said Broussard. "We look forward to continuing to win and win the right way with him at the helm of the program."

The announcement of Odums' contract extension was made a day after the one-year anniversary of his introductory news conference naming him head coach in late December 2013.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.