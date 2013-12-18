LSU poll finds Louisiana opposes gay and transgender discrimination

The following are the results of the annualstatewide poll, conducted by the Public Policy Research Lab at Louisiana StateUniversity. This year, Capital City Alliance, Louisiana Progress and EqualityLouisiana commissioned three questions pertaining to the treatment of LGBTpeople in Louisiana to be included in the poll.



-89.3% of Louisiana residents agree thatnobody should be fired from their job just because they are gay or transgender,

-93.7% of Louisiana residents believe thatnobody should be evicted from their home or denied housing because they are gayor transgender, and

-89.5% of Louisiana residents believe thatschools should protect gay and transgender students from bullying andharassment.

The support extendsacross all sorts of traditional dividing lines - Republicans and Democrats,young people and old, north Louisiana and south all agree that LGBT peopledeserve fair treatment in these aspects of life.