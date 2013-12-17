Deputies looking into case of missing woman in St. Landry Parish

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Deputies say 64-year-old Sandra Tillett was last seen near her home in Opelousas in July.

"We received a call from Sandra Tillett's daughter who is currently living out of state," said SLPSO spokeswoman Capt. Megan Vizena.

"She stated that she had not spoken to her mother since June 2013, and she was requesting that we go to her residence to check on her.

On December 14, deputies made contact with Arthur Tillett, Sandra's husband. Arthur Tillett was not truthful to the deputies about his wife's whereabouts."

Investigators say no one has heard from Arthur Tillett since Sunday, and that he is now a "person of interest" in the case.

Anyone with information about Sandra or Arthur Tillett's whereabouts call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 948-6516 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.

