Broadmoor High donates to Sheriff's Christmas Crusade

Students faculty and staff at Broadmoor High School came together Monday to give the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office toys to donate to less fortunate children as part of the Sheriff's Office Christmas Crusade.

Broadmoor has participated in the event for more than 15 years.

"It's all about helping the community, I'm a positive person and I have feelings for the people in need and I think it's a real good thing for the community." said Broadmoor student Jibrail Abdulaziz.

"Every year we are never disappointed," said Broadmoor principal Shalonda Simoneaux. "The kids dig deep and they give what little they can and we are able to help Baton Rouge community family members."

The EBRSO special community anti-crime team will begin delivering toys to children on Tuesday.

