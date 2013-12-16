Governor's friendly wager helps feed hundreds at St. Vincent de Paul

LSU scored more than a big win when they played Texas A&M in November.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and Texas Governor Rick Perry made a friendly bet on the game between the two schools. The governor who's team lost would donate 100 pounds of food to a food bank of the winner's choice.

So St. Vincent de Paul teamed up with some Tigers and First Lady Supriya Jindal and served up more than 100 pounds of Texas brisket on Monday to the poor and homeless at the shelter.

"We want to encourage everyone out there this Christmas season if you have the ability to volunteer at St Vincent de Paul's or another agency or if you can pick up an extra can good, some flour or sugar this holiday season - that would be a fantastic thing to do as well," said First Lady Jindal.

Jindal adds that brisket is a first for the shelter.

