Officials announce supermarket to be built in downtown Baton Rouge

There was an announcement Tuesday morning that a full service grocery store will be built in downtown Baton Rouge.

The announcement that Matherne's is going to build a 15,000 square foot day supermarket at Third and Main streets was made during a Downtown Development District meeting.

The supermarket will be located in the ground floor of the old Capitol One Bank at 440 Third Street and will have a surface parking lot. It is scheduled to open next fall.

The grocery store will be located on the first floor of the building and from the second floor on up will be apartments.



It was also announced the former Baton Rouge Savings and Loan on North Boulevard is going to be turned into a hotel. It will be a Holiday Inn Express and is expected to have 89 rooms.

More information will be provided later in the day.



Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.