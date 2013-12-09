Two men arrested for robbery after a high speed chase in East Feliciana

Two men from the Baton Rouge area were arrested Monday in connection to a robbery that happened in Ethel, La.

East Feliciana Deputies arrested 33-year-old Mark Lee, of Zachary, and 22-year-old Devin Isadore, of Baton Rouge, on armed robbery charges.

The two men are accused of using a gun to rob a convenient store and a customer Monday morning. Investigators say the two men stole about $285 before leaving the store and getting into a car.

The cashier of the store was able to give deputies a description of the car and officers eventually found the car on the road. The two men in the black Altima took off, leading police on a high speed chase.

The chase ended when the driver crashed and the two men abandoned the vehicle. They were arrested a short time later and were booked into East Feliciana Parish Jail.

Copyright WAFB 2013. All rights reserved.