Man found hiding under bed after allegedly trying to drown his ex-wife

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars accused of breaking into his ex-wife's home on Flag Street and trying to drown her on Sunday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say Dewayne Anderson was arrested after he allegedly went to his ex-wife's house and broke in when she got home.

Once inside, deputies say Anderson dragged the victim to the bathroom, wrapped a shower curtain around her head and dunked her under running water.

The victim says she struggled for a few minutes before escaping, and threatened to call the police.

Deputies say they later went to Anderson's girlfriend's house on Byron Street and found Anderson hiding under the bed.

Anderson was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was charged with stalking, home invasion and domestic abuse. He was released on a $30,000 bond.



