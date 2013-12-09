Deputies: Woman resisting arrest gets tazed, pepper sprayed, calls 911

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for damaging property and resisting arrest after she was accused damaging woman's car.

Danielle Jones was arrested Sunday after a deputy was called to Mead Rd. on claims of a woman using a baton to damage the victim's car.

Jones allegedly left the scene and deputies went to her address on Blvd. de Province to try to talk to her about the incident. Once on scene, deputies say they tried to talk to Jones, but she walked away.

Deputies say when they tried to handcuff her, she locked her hands in front of her against a wall. As the deputy and Jones struggled, Jones called 911 to report she was being sprayed by deputies.

The deputy on scene used pepper spray and a tazed Jones in order to get her into handcuffs. Jones has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $5,000 bond.

