LSU's E.J. Ourso College ranked 10th most beautiful business school in the world

A list of the top 50 most beautiful business schools worldwide lists LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business at number 10.

TopManagementDegrees.com posted it's list Tuesday, the website uses publicly available data from the National Center for Education Statistics to rank the best management degree programs as well.

The E.J Ourso College is one of six American schools in the top 10, and the only school from the SEC on the list.

If you want to view the list in its entirety click here: http://www.topmanagementdegrees.com/beautiful-business-schools/.

