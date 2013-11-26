Troopers arrest one of two wanted on sex trafficking charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Troopers arrest one of two wanted on sex trafficking charges

Darneesha Martin (Source: LSP) Darneesha Martin (Source: LSP)
ARRESTED - Alcoby LaSalle (Source: LSP) ARRESTED - Alcoby LaSalle (Source: LSP)
LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) -

State Police are asking for your help to find a second person wanted on child sex trafficking charges.

Troopers are looking for 22-year-old Darneesha Martin. Troopers arrested 19-year-old Alcoby LaSalle Wednesday. They are both from Lafayette. They were wanted on trafficking and prostitution charges.

Warrants for their arrests were issued following a State Police investigation.

If anyone knows the location of Martin, contact State Police at either 337-262-3341 or 337-262-5880.

Copyright WAFB 2013. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly