Troopers arrest one of two wanted on sex trafficking charges

State Police are asking for your help to find a second person wanted on child sex trafficking charges.

Troopers are looking for 22-year-old Darneesha Martin. Troopers arrested 19-year-old Alcoby LaSalle Wednesday. They are both from Lafayette. They were wanted on trafficking and prostitution charges.

Warrants for their arrests were issued following a State Police investigation.



If anyone knows the location of Martin, contact State Police at either 337-262-3341 or 337-262-5880.

