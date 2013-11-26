First responders remind you to be safe when decorating your house this holiday season

First responders remind you to be safe when putting up your Christmas tree this holiday season.

Medics say they see an increase in ladder related injuries around this time of the year, mainly from people falling off the ladders.

Most injuries are to the back, and responders say you should always be cautious.

"Some safety tips for ladder usage is make sure your ladder is level," said EMS medic, Mike Chustz. "Make sure it is in a position where it is not going to slip. Don't reach way out from the side of the ladder, if you can't reach it, reposition the ladder."

Chustz adds it's a good idea to have a spotter with you while you're on the ladder as well.

