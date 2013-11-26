Fire at vacant house on N. 29th burst natural gas pipeline

Fire broke out in a vacant house in North Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Dept. responded to a call on N. 29th street just after 4:00pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it did rupture a natural gas pipeline below the house which fueled the fire until the line was shut off by Entergy workers.

Fire fighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby houses.

