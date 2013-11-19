Baton Rouge man arrested on rape charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

65-year-old arrested, charged for rape of 6-year-old

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on aggravated rape charges of a 6-year-old.

Investigators say 65-year-old Jerry Primm was arrested on Friday for aggravated rape.

The child's mother said Primm was a family friend.

