Thibodaux PD uses new tech for warrant roundups

The Thibodaux Police Department is taking roundups to the next level.

The department launched a feature Monday on its free smartphone app that it calls virtual round-ups.

The new feature allows users to review outstanding warrants and submit tips. It is starting to catch on in the community.

"Most people are comfortable texting these days," said Cpl. David Melancon. "So, it's a great way to submit information without having a phone call barrier."

Melancon said officers are already following up on tips they got Monday morning.

You can download the app on your phone by searching for Thibodaux police.



